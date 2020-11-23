Person dies in workplace crash near Tauranga

A person has died following a workplace crash involving an all terrain vehicle and a farm vehicle this morning.
In a statement, police said they were called to the incident in Paengaroa, near Tauranga shortly before 8am.
"A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries and sadly passed away a short time later," police said in a statement.
Police are making inquiries into the crash.
"We are making initial inquiries. This will determine our next steps," WorkSafe told 1 NEWS.