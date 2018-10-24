Person dies in Waihi blaze; second house fire death today

Authorities have confirmed one person has died in a well-involved house fire in Waihi this morning — the second death in a house fire today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the scene at 10.40am, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Fire services say the blaze has since been contained.



Police say they are currently assisting fire services at the scene.



Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.



It's unknown at this stage if the incident is being treated as suspicious.

One ambulance and one rapid response unit were alerted to the house fire at 10.42am, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



It comes after one person died in a house fire in Hunterville, near Palmerston North, at 5.44am today.



That fire has since been extinguished. Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the Hunterville death is "not being treated as suspicious".

