A person has been died in a workplace incident in Motueka involving a tractor.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a helicopter and an ambulance attended the scene on Graham Valley Road.

In a statement WorkSafe say they've "been notified of an incident in Motueka this morning".

"We understand a tractor was involved. We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be."

Police were called at 8.15am this morning.