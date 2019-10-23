Person dies in house fire in Martinborough

A person has died after a house fire in Martinborough early this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to an address on White Rock Rd at about 1am.

The house was "well-involved" when firefighters arrived, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said one occupant managed to escape to a neighbouring property, but a second person was later found dead.

Their body was still to be removed from the property, he said.

"Once this has occurred, a post mortem and official identification process will be carried out."

The person who escaped was hospitalised for smoke inhalation.

Crews and police remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire which has been extinguished.