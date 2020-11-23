TODAY |

Person dies in hospital following Kaitaia crash

A person has died at Kaitaia Hospital following a crash on Sunday. Four others are injured.

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kitchen Road, south east of Kaitaia in Northland at about 9.15pm.

"One person taken to Kaitaia Hospital has since died," police said in a statement on Monday morning.

"A second person has sustained serious injuries, with three other people suffering moderate injuries as a result of the crash."

A police investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

The road has since reopened.

