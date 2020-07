One person has died following a serious crash between a car and truck in Tauranga this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the scene on State Highway 36, in Pyes Pa, at around 2.26am.



The person died at the scene.

The road was blocked for all traffic travelling both from the north and south, but has since reopened.