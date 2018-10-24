Person dies in collision between car and logging truck in Waikato

One person has died following a collision between a car and a logging truck at Tuakau in Waikato.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called at 4.10pm to reports of a crash on River Road and on arrival found one person was deceased. No one else has been reported injured.
Police and St John Ambulance also attended.
Police say the Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team will be examining the scene.
They say cordons will remain in place for some time and motorists travelling to Port Waikato are being diverted via Mercer.