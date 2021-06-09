TODAY |

Person dies in Auckland's Māngere after being hit by a vehicle

A person has died in the Auckland suburb of Māngere this morning after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The incident occurred on Thomas Road at around 11.45am and the person died at the scene.

Police are currently in the early stages of inquiries into the vehicle involved in this incident. 

Thomas Rd. Source: 1 NEWS

Cordons are in place on Thomas Road where the incident occurred and these are expected to be in place for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit will also be examining the scene.

