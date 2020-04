One person has died following a single-vehicle crash near Levin this afternoon.

The incident occurred on State Highway 1 north of Levin at 6.20pm, police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

SH1 between Kawiu Road and Paeroa Road will remain closed overnight, police said.