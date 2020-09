One person has died following a motorcycle crash on State Highway 38 in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in Tuai, north of Wairoa, at around 11.10am.

Traffic management is in place at the scene, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.