A man has died following a crash in the Coromandel yesterday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash occurred on the 309 Road at Preece Point about 6.40am.

The man was the only person in the car and he died in hospital today.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

It comes as another person died following a crash between a car and truck in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.