Person dies following crash between stock truck and car in Waikato

One person has died following a serious crash in the Waikato this afternoon.
Kakaramea Road near Pirongia, Waikato. Source: Google Maps
Police say they were called to a crash between a stock truck and a car on Kakaramea Road, near Pirongia, at around 2.40pm.
The person died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.
The road has since re-opened and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
It comes after one person died following a collision between a truck and car on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.