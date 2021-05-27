TODAY |

Person dies following crash between stock truck and car in Waikato

One person has died following a serious crash in the Waikato this afternoon.

Kakaramea Road near Pirongia, Waikato. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were called to a crash between a stock truck and a car on  Kakaramea Road, near Pirongia, at around 2.40pm.

The person died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

The road has since re-opened and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Person dies following collision between truck and car on SH1 in Northland

It comes after one person died following a collision between a truck and car on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.

