Person dies following crash between stock truck and car in Waikato

One person has died following a serious crash in the Waikato this afternoon.

Kakaramea Road near Pirongia, Waikato. Source: Google Maps

Police say they were called to a crash between a stock truck and a car on Kakaramea Road, near Pirongia, at around 2.40pm.

The person died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

The road has since re-opened and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

