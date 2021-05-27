Person dies following collision between truck and car on SH1 in Northland

One person has died following a collision between a truck and car on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.
File image: Section of State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka, Northland. Source: Google Maps
The person died at the scene following the crash, near Kaiwaka, at around 1.40pm, police say.
Three others sustained injuries in the crash, with one person in a serious condition and two others in a moderate condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene.
The road has been closed and motorists have been advised that the closure is expected to be in place for some time.