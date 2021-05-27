Person dies following collision between truck and car on SH1 in Northland

One person has died following a collision between a truck and car on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.

File image: Section of State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka, Northland. Source: Google Maps

The person died at the scene following the crash, near Kaiwaka, at around 1.40pm, police say.

Three others sustained injuries in the crash, with one person in a serious condition and two others in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene.