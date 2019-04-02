Person dies, another injured after vehicle fleeing from police crashes in Oamaru

One person has died and another is injured after a vehicle fleeing from police crashed in Oamaru this morning.

It comes after police were called following a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Hampden-Palmerston Road, in Waimate, about 6.30am, Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray said in a statement.

The driver fled from police, after which officers pursued the vehicle for a short time before abandoning the chase, he said.

The vehicle was later found crashed at the intersection of Severn Street and Wansbeck Street.

One of the vehicle's passengers died at the scene, while a second was airlifted to hospital.

"Our officers go out every day looking to make the community safer - this is the absolute last thing any officer wants to see happen on their shift," Mr Gray said.

"It is an absolutely tragic outcome. We would always advise that anyone who is signaled to stop by police should simply stop."

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been advised to call 105, quoting event number P041408802.

The officers involved in the incident will receive support in the coming days, Mr Gray said.