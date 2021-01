One person is dead and another is in hospital after a car and a 4WD vehicle crashed late last night near Tauranga.

State Highway 2, Papamoa Beach. Source: Google Maps

The drivers were the only people in the vehicles when they crashed on State Highway 2, at Papamoa Beach, just before 11pm, police say.

The driver of the car died at the scene; the driver of the 4WD vehicle has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.