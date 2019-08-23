Person dies, another critically injured in separate crashes in Waikato

One person has died and another has been critically injured in two separate single-car crashes in the Waikato this morning.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say one person has died following a crash on Te Rapa Road, Horotiu, near the dairy factory, around 5.30am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The road remains closed and motorists have been asked to take alternate routes.

Meanwhile, one person has been critically injured following a single-car crash on Tower Road, in Matamata, about 4.45am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle has been flown to Waikato Hospital.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place at Okauia Springs Road and Rawhiti Avenue.