Person dies on Air New Zealand flight from Buenos Aires to Auckland

A person has died on an Air New Zealand flight from Buenos Aires to Auckland.
Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the person had died after being notified about this death at around 5am.
Flight NZ31 from Buenos Aires to Auckland arrived on schedule, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
"Due to a medical emergency on board, passengers were unable to embark for around 30 minutes while emergency services met the aircraft," the spokesperson said.
The death has is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.