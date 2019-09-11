TODAY |

Person dies on Air New Zealand flight from Buenos Aires to Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Travel

A person has died on an Air New Zealand flight from Buenos Aires to Auckland.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the person had died after being notified about this death at around 5am.

Flight NZ31 from Buenos Aires to Auckland arrived on schedule, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

"Due to a medical emergency on board, passengers were unable to embark for around 30 minutes while emergency services met the aircraft," the spokesperson said. 

The death has is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.


Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:43
Man who battled ACC for 45 years dies
2
Second suspected dog abduction attempt in Waikato within three months caught on security camera
3
Person dies on Air New Zealand flight from Buenos Aires to Auckland
4
Six months on from terrorist attack, woman who lost her husband says support from Kiwis has been 'amazing'
5
Claimant responds to earthquake insurer Southern Response's decision to appeal rulings it's been misleading
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:22

Auckland's foul-mouthed food blogger attracts huge social media following
03:52

Waikato schoolgirl invents award-winning 'Rubbish Taniwha' to clean waterways
04:31

Napier man says jewellers will probably glue wedding ring to his finger after fourth loss sees it picked up in Dunedin

Health expert gives tips on how to shed those winter pounds for summer