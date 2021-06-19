Person dies after tornado rips through Ports of Auckland container yard

One person has died, while another two have been injured, after the Ports of Auckland freight hub in Wiri was hit by a tornado this morning.

Containers toppled by a tornado at Ports of Auckland yard on Wiri Station Rd, Papatoetoe. Source: 1 NEWS

Two people have been rushed to Middlemore Hospital from the site, one in moderate condition and another in a minor condition.

The people involved are not believed to be Ports of Auckland staff or linked to its subsidiary Conlinxx, which operates the site.

Several containers can be seen toppled, while there has been damage to infrastructure, with debris hanging over rail lines.

"We are shocked by this freak event and our thoughts are with the people affected," Ports of Auckland said in a statement.

The freight hub is said to have been "significantly damaged" in the incident.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the workplace incident, while WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified and was making inquiries of its own.