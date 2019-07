A person critically injured in a crash in Waiuku in rural South Auckland tonight has died.

The crash occurred on Waiuku Road at 6.45pm and involved a single vehicle, police said.

One person sustained critical injuries and police said later the person had died.

Diversions remain in place at three locations – the intersections of Waiuku Road/Masters Road, Waiuku Road/Barriball Road, and Waiuku Road/Hall Road.