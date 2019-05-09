TODAY |

Person dies after reportedly falling from moving vehicle on major Auckland motorway, traffic at a standstill

Northbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway are blocked after a person reportedly fell from a moving vehicle and died today.

The police Eagle helicopter landed on the road as authorities responded to the incident.

The incident on the Northbound lane, between the Ellerslie Panmure Highway on ramp and the Greenlane East off ramp, south of the central city, happened at around 11.15am, police said.

    Commuters at the Ellerslie train station watched at the Police Eagle helicopter landed on the road for emergency first aid. Source: Supplied / Jaime Rodger

    The Police Eagle Helicopter landed on the motorway to provide immediate first aid, but the person died at the scene. 

    All four northbound lanes have since been closed.

    All southbound lanes have been unaffected. 

    Police are working to reopen at least one northbound lane as soon as possible, but there is significant congestion and delays are expected, they said.

      It comes after a person was reportedly fatally injured after falling from a moving vehicle today. Source: Supplied / Roshan Methananda

      Traffic northbound from Manukau have been advised to use SH20 via the Waterview Tunnel, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said in a tweet. 

      Motorists along the SH1 motorway prior to the Ellerslie Panmure Highway have been asked to use alternative routes.

      Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible. 

      The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.


        Traffic is at a standstill on Auckland's Southern Motorway due to an incident south of the city. Source: NZTA
