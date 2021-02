One person has died and three others were injured after a single-vehicle north of Hamilton last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police this morning said they were called to the crash on Gordonton Road, between Peach and Whitikahu roads, about 11.50pm.

The person died at the scene, while three others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and has examined the scene, but an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.