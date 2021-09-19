Person dies after high-speed crash in Auckland

One person has died in a high-speed crash in Auckland, where the driver rolled the car, hit several power poles and then the front of a building.

Scene of fatal car crash on Dominion Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland, September 19, 2021. Source: 1 NEWS

Police on Sunday morning told 1News a car was seen speeding on Dominion Road in Mount Roskill about 1.30am.

"The vehicle was not pursued but observed on cameras," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver has lost control at high speed at the Dominion Road and Mount Albert Road intersection. The vehicle has then rolled and continued on hitting power poles and the front of a building."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, died at the scene.

A scene examination is ongoing.