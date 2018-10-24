TODAY |

Person dies after firefighters called to smoke-logged Invercargill house

A person died after firefighters were called to a smoke-logged house in Invercargill tonight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say it was called to the house on Venus Street 8.09pm, responding to reports of a smoke alarm sounding. 

A person was discovered in the smoke-logged house on arrival and emergency services performed CPR, but the person was unable to be revived. 

A police spokesperson said it appears the person died as a result of a medical event.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a pot had been left on a stove and three fire appliances attended the incident.

No other persons were reported as being in the house. 

Fire services have now left the scene and investigators will be on the scene tomorrow. 

