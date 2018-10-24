Person dies after firefighters called to smoke-logged Invercargill house

A person died after firefighters were called to a smoke-logged house in Invercargill tonight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say it was called to the house on Venus Street 8.09pm, responding to reports of a smoke alarm sounding.

A person was discovered in the smoke-logged house on arrival and emergency services performed CPR, but the person was unable to be revived.

A police spokesperson said it appears the person died as a result of a medical event.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a pot had been left on a stove and three fire appliances attended the incident.

No other persons were reported as being in the house.