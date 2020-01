One person has died after crashing to a tree in Northland this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Bank Street, in Kaitaia, at 6.08am, police said.

One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Road closures are in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.