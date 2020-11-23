TODAY |

Person dies after crashing into power pole on Kāpiti Coast

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has died after crashing into a power pole on the Kāpiti Coast last night, bringing the Easter road toll to six. 

Source: File image

Police were called to the crash Tasman Road, in Ōtaki, just after 9:30pm.

The sole occupant of the car was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died of their injuries.

The serious crash unit has been advised and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash, police say. 

This brings the Easter road toll to six. It's the highest number of deaths on New Zealand's roads in the past two years, and just one less than in 2018. 

The road toll ends on Tuesday morning.

New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington
