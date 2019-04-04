Person dies after car rolls north of Gisborne bringing long weekend road toll to five

One person has died after a car rolled north of Gisborne this afternoon, bringing the Labour Weekend death toll to five.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred on State Highway 35, in Tikitiki, today.

No diversions are in place and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

It comes after a person died in a two-car collision near Tekapo yesterday morning.

Three people in the other car were airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash on State Highway 8.

A third person died in a crash near Gisborne in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called to the incident on Whatatutu Rd, Te Karaka, just after 2am.

A motorcyclist also died in Upper Hutt late yesterday.

“Too many people have already lost their lives or been seriously injured on the roads this weekend,” national road policing manager, acting superintendent Gini Welch, said in a statement this morning.

“We’re expecting a significant amount of traffic across the country tomorrow and we know it can be stressful when there are so many vehicles on the road, especially when you’re in a rush to get to your destination.

“However we all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe, and we’re appealing to all motorists to do their bit to ensure everyone gets home safely."

Welch advised motorists to watch their speed and following distances, drive to the conditions and to take breaks if they are feeling fatigued.