Person detained for calling in gun threat to Rotorua court being tested for coronavirus

A person who was taken into custody and accused of phoning in a gun threat to the Rotorua District Court is being tested for coronavirus after telling police they felt unwell.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said two people had been taken into custody after a threat was made over the phone yesterday, prompted the lockdown of the court.

This morning, one of the two told police they felt unwell, and that they had recently been in Hong Kong.

The person is now being tested for Covid-19 and has been put into isolation, along with the others who were in custody at Rotorua Police Station.

Police said they are working with health officials, the Ministry of Justice and Corrections to manage the situation.

The courthouse and police station will be decontaminated and contact tracing will be carried out by the Minister of Health.