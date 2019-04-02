Person dead, three others injured following Waikato crash

One person has died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Waikato this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3, Piopio, Waitomo, about 6.40am.

Two people were seriously injured and another had moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

One lane of the highway remains closed between Totoro Road and Aria Road.