TODAY |

Person dead, three others injured following Waikato crash

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Waikato this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3, Piopio, Waitomo, about 6.40am.

Two people were seriously injured and another had moderate injuries, police said in a statement.

One lane of the highway remains closed between Totoro Road and Aria Road.

The Serious Crash Unit are at the scene and motorists are asked avoid the area if possible.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:50
NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four in 48 hours - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'
2
Coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels
3
NZ's coronavirus cases top 100, after 36 more positive tests
4
Watch live on 1 NEWS as Jacinda Ardern briefs media after spike in coronavirus cases
5
Schools in New Zealand to shut from tomorrow as coronavirus alert level raised
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: March 23 coronavirus update from Ministry of Health

Person dies from 'crushing injuries' in Christchurch, Worksafe investigating

Flight Centre NZ boss 'heartbroken' after laying off 250 staff, shutting 33 stores due to coronavirus disruption

Event Cinemas close all New Zealand theatres due to coronavirus