Person dead following crash involving truck and train in Canterbury

One person is dead following a crash at Flaxton, near Rangiora in Canterbury, which involved a truck and a train.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30 this morning on Mulcocks Road in Flaxton.

Police Canterbury Rural Area Commander Peter Cooper confirmed the truck driver died at the scene and described the crash as a "tragic event".

He said the train had "a number of passengers" on it but none were injured.

“There were some traumatised people who we are dealing with and making sure they get good support," he said.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash.