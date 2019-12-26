TODAY |

Person dead following crash involving truck and train in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

One person is dead following a crash at Flaxton, near Rangiora in Canterbury, which involved a truck and a train. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.30 this morning on Mulcocks Road in Flaxton. 

Police Canterbury Rural Area Commander Peter Cooper confirmed the truck driver died at the scene and described the crash as a "tragic event".

He said the train had "a number of passengers" on it but none were injured. 

“There were some traumatised people who we are dealing with and making sure they get good support," he said.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash.

A cycle lane near the scene remains closed and people are advised to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
2
Illness-plagued Black Caps call in bowling support for dead rubber ODI against India
3
Doctor urges Kiwis to keep calm amid coronavirus outbreak - 'There's nothing to panic about in New Zealand'
4
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
5
Warren Gatland gives rare insight into halftime talks after Chiefs' comeback wins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman dies after car crash in Ohinewai, Waikato

More than 1000 people receiving Government housing help underpaid by $1.4 million
02:47

Northland hotel changes business model to help homeless - 'A hub for our whānau in need'

AO and PGR classifications for free-to-air television programmes being replaced with new labels