Person dead after yacht sinks off Northland coast

One person has died and three others are injured, one critically after a yacht sank off the coast of Northland today.

Police say emergency services were alerted following reports a yacht sank about 37 kilometres off the coast of Cape Brett.

A mayday call was received about 12.30pm after the 47-foot yacht got into trouble in the bad weather.

Two rescue helicopters from Auckland, a Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion, a Coastguard vessel and a merchant vessel were sent in a response co-ordinated by the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand.

The Orion dropped a life raft to the crew and then the four occupants of the boat were winched by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

One person, a male, has subsequently died and police say they are in process of notifying their next of kin.

Another person, a woman, is in a critical condition and was transported to hospital by helicopter.

The remaining two people who were on board are in moderate condition and are being treated by ambulance.