Person dead after truck collides with car in Bay of Plenty's second fatal crash today

A person has died after a truck collided with a car in the Bay of Plenty this morning. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in Athenree Gorge, along State Highway 2, just before 6.40am today, police said in a statement. 

Another person involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries.  

The road is due to reopen shortly, after being closed for most of the morning, police said.  

It's the second fatal crash in the region today, after a person was killed in the early hours of the morning in Aongatete. 

The single vehicle collision was reported around 2am on Work Road. 

Police inquiries in to both crashes are ongoing. 

