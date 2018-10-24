TODAY |

Person dead after 'tragic accident' near rail line in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after an "incident" near train tracks in West Auckland this morning.

Police say they were called to Bruce McLaren Road in Henderson at 6.45am, where they found a person dead near the tracks.

Train services are suspended in the area while police remain at the scene.

A section of Railside Ave, near the intersection of Bruce McLaren Road, is closed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray of the Waitematā Police told 1 NEWS they were investigating the incident.

She said the death will be referred to the Coroner.

"Ultimately it will be for the Coroner to rule around the circumstances of what has occurred, however for police the early indications are that this was a tragic accident."

New Zealand
