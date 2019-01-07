Person dead after second fatal crash today between vehicle and motorbike in North Island

One person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorbike in Ōpōtiki this evening.

Motorbike (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Bridge Street and Goring Street around 5.50pm.

"The motorbike rider was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement.

The serious crash unit has been notified and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

The intersection will be closed while a scene examination takes place.

One dead after motorcycle crashes with van north of Hamilton