One person has died after a quad bike rolled on a Waikato farm this morning.

Police said they were called to the crash in Wharepuhunga, east of Otorohanga, about 9.15am.

The serious crash unit and Worksafe have been notified.

The death comes after another person died after falling from a quad bike on Kopurutuku Road in Ohakune on Monday.