TODAY |

Person dead after police chase near Taupō that started near scene of another fatal crash

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A person is dead after a police chase near Taupō overnight, which started when a driver was spotted driving erratically near the scene of a separate fatal crash. 

Source: 1 NEWS

A person died in a single-vehicle crash on Broadbands Road, near Centennial Drive around 11.40pm yesterday.

Later, while police were investigating that crash, they spotted another vehicle speeding.

It also passed an unmarked police car as it approached the crash scene and road closures.

The driver failed to stop on request, police gave chase, but the vehicle crashed through a fence 30 seconds later.

One of the two people in that car died.

In the first crash, the vehicle left the road, rolled through a paddock and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Police will provide a further update later this morning. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dashcam captures truck driver’s terrifying near miss in Waikato as two other trucks barrel towards him
2
Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face
3
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
4
Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital
5
Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwis trapped in China's locked down megacity as deadly virus spreads

Dashcam captures truck driver’s terrifying near miss in Waikato as two other trucks barrel towards him
02:13

Māori leaders agree to meet Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over Whānau Ora funding

Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital