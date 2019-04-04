Person dead after police chase near Taupō that started near scene of another fatal crash

A person is dead after a police chase near Taupō overnight, which started when a driver was spotted driving erratically near the scene of a separate fatal crash.

Source: 1 NEWS

A person died in a single-vehicle crash on Broadbands Road, near Centennial Drive around 11.40pm yesterday.

Later, while police were investigating that crash, they spotted another vehicle speeding.

It also passed an unmarked police car as it approached the crash scene and road closures.

The driver failed to stop on request, police gave chase, but the vehicle crashed through a fence 30 seconds later.

One of the two people in that car died.

In the first crash, the vehicle left the road, rolled through a paddock and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car.