Person dead after 'incident' on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A person has died in an "incident" near an onramp to Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said a person was found dead at the scene, near the Hill Road onramp, shortly before 9am.

"Police are at the scene making inquiries into the circumstances and ultimately the matter will be referred to the Coroner," a statement from police said.

Northbound lanes of the Southern Motorway between Takanini and Hill Road are closed.