A person has died after becoming trapped in a harvester in Waikato.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency NZ say they were called to a property on Settlement Road, Puni, by ambulance at 12.47pm today.

A person who was trapped in a harvester died at the scene.

A St John's spokeswoman said staff were at the scene quickly after getting the call at 12.45pm.