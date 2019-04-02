Person dead after crashing and rolling car in Pukekohe

One person has died after crashing and reportedly rolling in Pukekohe this morning.

Police said in a statement they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rogers Road and Patumahoe Road about 10.15am.

"Emergency services were called to the scene, but sadly the occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene."

The serious crash unit will conduct an examination of the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, Patumahoe Road, near the intersection with Rogers Road, will be closed while the examination of the scene takes place.