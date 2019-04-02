TODAY |

Person dead after crashing and rolling car in Pukekohe

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has died after crashing and reportedly rolling in Pukekohe this morning.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in a statement they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rogers Road and Patumahoe Road about 10.15am.

"Emergency services were called to the scene, but sadly the occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene."

The serious crash unit will conduct an examination of the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, Patumahoe Road, near the intersection with Rogers Road, will be closed while the examination of the scene takes place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

New Zealand
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:26
National's Todd Muller suspects undetected community spread of Covid-19 in NZ
2
Police investigating 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over Premier League match
3
Businessman took wage subsidy despite believing company would survive without - won't pay it back
4
Blues dominate UK experts' Super Rugby Aotearoa team of the week
5
No charges to be filed after noose found in garage of NASCAR's only Black driver
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:16

'I back him' - Todd Muller stands by MP's claim a homeless man bluffed his way into fancy quarantine hotel
10:19

NZ in a better position than most countries to manage gangs, expert says in wake of Mongols bust
04:33

Health expert says Opposition's attacks on Covid-19 border controls are vital
06:22

NZ a 'whole lot less' racially prejudiced compared to other countries amid Covid-19 - study