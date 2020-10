One person is dead after a car and truck crashed on State Highway 3 near Whanganui today.

State Highway 3, Kai Iwi. Source: Google Maps

Emergency services were called at around 12.41pm after the two vehicles collided on State Highway 3, Kai Iwi.

One person has been confirmed dead in the crash.

The road has been closed with a diversion in place for cars and smaller vehicles, police say. However, heavy vehicles can't use the diverted route.