Person dead after car crashes into container on construction site in South Auckland

One person has died after their car crashed into a shipping container which then caught on fire at a construction site in south Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the car left the road and went across the berm before crashing into the container on Hunua Road, in Papakura, at around 10.36pm, senior sergeant Ian Brenchley told 1 NEWS. The container caught on fire upon impact.



Both the container and the car were engulfed in flames when fire services arrived.