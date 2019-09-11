TODAY |

Person dead after car crashes into container on construction site in South Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

One person has died after their car crashed into a shipping container which then caught on fire at a construction site in south Auckland last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the car left the road and went across the berm before crashing into the container on Hunua Road, in Papakura, at around 10.36pm, senior sergeant Ian Brenchley told 1 NEWS. The container caught on fire upon impact.

Both the container and the car were engulfed in flames when fire services arrived.

"Like many accidents, speed is most certainly a factor in the cause of this accident," Mr Brenchley said.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The accident happened on Hunua Road, in Papakura, on September 10. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Paramedic's response to woman's bleeding from C-section wound criticised
2
Spurred by West Coast 'wake-up call', Govt launches investigation into risks of older landfills
3
Person dead after car crashes into container on construction site in South Auckland
4
Watch: Japanese kids perform impressive haka to welcome All Blacks to Rugby World Cup
5
Customer turns to Fair Go after his bank dumps him without explanation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Simon Bridges say he met with minister - not Chinese secret police boss
02:23

Piha World Surf League event a boost for NZ talent
01:40

Family of first Kiwi killed in WWI disappointed after medal sold on Trade Me
03:24

Complaint made to Parliamentary Service against Labour staffer