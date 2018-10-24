Person critically injured in workplace incident involving digger in Auckland

A person has been critically injured in an incident involving a digger in Auckland.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS responders have extricated one person.
St John told 1 NEWS paramedics were treating the injured person, who was conscious and breathing, at the scene on Scott Road in Hobsonville. But a Westpac helicopter has been dispatched to take the person to Auckland Hospital.
Emergency services were called to the "workplace incident" shortly before 8am.
WorkSafe told 1 NEWS they have been informed of an incident, but have no details and are making inquiries to find out more information.