TODAY |

Person critically injured in two-car crash on Tauranga's SH36, road blocked

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been critically injured following a serious two-car crash in Tauranga this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are at the scene on State Highway 36, in Pyes Pa, police said.

The road is blocked for all traffic travelling both from the north and south.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from SH 36 onto Oropi Gorge Road, with heavy motor vehicles diverted down Te Matai Road towards Te Puke Highway.

Southbound traffic on SH36 will be diverted at the Kennedy Road roundabout back onto SH 29a.

Traffic management crews are in attendance and motorist have been asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Givealittle page for children killed in Christchurch house fire surpasses $80,000 in donations
2
Naya Rivera's family say 'heaven has gained a sassy angel'
3
More National upheaval with Nikki Kaye planning to quit politics
4
Smiling John Tamihere vows to make 'significant' Māori Party donation with Mike Hosking settlement money
5
The many sides of National's new leader Judith Collins
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:14

Parents of kids suffering serious health issues rewarded for their dedication
04:24

Elon Musk may be the answer to keeping jobs at Bluff's Tiwai Point smelter - Southland entrepreneur
04:48

'The only red thing I like' - Collins reveals her favourite tipple to Jeremy Wells after recent political triumph

NZ won't follow UK's Huawei 5G ban amid rising tensions between Beijing and western powers, Andrew Little says