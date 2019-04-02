Person critically injured in two-car crash on Tauranga's SH36, road blocked

One person has been critically injured following a serious two-car crash in Tauranga this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene on State Highway 36, in Pyes Pa, police said.

The road is blocked for all traffic travelling both from the north and south.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from SH 36 onto Oropi Gorge Road, with heavy motor vehicles diverted down Te Matai Road towards Te Puke Highway.

Southbound traffic on SH36 will be diverted at the Kennedy Road roundabout back onto SH 29a.

Traffic management crews are in attendance and motorist have been asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.