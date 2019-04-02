Person critically injured in Tolaga Bay crash, State Highway 35 closed

One person has been critically injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35 in Tolaga Bay.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the critically injured person and another person with less serious injuries have been taken to Gisborne Hospital by St John Ambulance.

The crash happened just before 7pm, about 3 kilometres south of Wharf Rd.

Police said SH35 is likely to remain closed for a further two to three hours.