TODAY |

Person critically injured in Tolaga Bay crash, State Highway 35 closed

Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been critically injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35 in Tolaga Bay. 

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the critically injured person and another person with less serious injuries have been taken to Gisborne Hospital by St John Ambulance. 

The crash happened just before 7pm, about 3 kilometres south of Wharf Rd. 

Police said SH35 is likely to remain closed for a further two to three hours. 

Motorists are asked to delay their travel or use alternative routes.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto results: Lucky Hamilton player $16.5 million richer with Powerball, First Division
2
Lake Ellesmere opened to the sea after deluge threatened homes
3
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
4
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
5
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:48

Hidden camera footage reveals how easy it is for minors to buy vaping products

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for long weekend

Hui tackles decline of sea life off Coromandel Peninsula

Lawyer fights extradition of murder-accused to China