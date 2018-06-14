 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Person critically injured in seven vehicle crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has been critically injured in a large crash involving seven vehicles this morning on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

Police say the crash took place near Dairy Flat between Redvale and Silverdale.
Source: NZTA

Emergency Services were notified of the crash at Dairy Flat about 6am.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes at section 2C, between the Silverdale off-ramp and the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp, and near the Bawden St over-bridge.

NZTA says all lanes have been cleared and open but "significant congestion remains".

Motorists are advised to be patient or consider using alternative routes.

 

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:35
1

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

00:13
2
Police say the crash took place near Dairy Flat between Redvale and Silverdale.

Person critically injured in seven vehicle crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway


3
Ani McGahan

Māori experience racism everyday on Auckland's North Shore - study

4
Brianna Gussert.

Shocking case of alleged neglect: US mother charged over death of disabled daughter who 'suffered immensely'

5
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

04:33
The Government is injecting $17m into the charity for more drug treatment facilities.

Government's $17m boost for Auckland drug rehab 'merely the beginning', and more 'drastic' action needed, says counsellor

There will be 30 new detoxification beds at Auckland City Mission.

04:44
Dr Nick Golledge of Victoria University talks to TVNZ 1’s Breakfast programme about the study - and what people can do to help.

Antarctic ice melt is still accelerating - up to 1m sea rise by end of century, new Victoria University study shows

The southern continent has lost about three trillion tonnes of ice since 1992 and scientists say the window of opportunity to prevent major meltdown of the icesheets is narrowing

00:31
It’s the first time in three years Hansen has repeated the same squad in a Test.

All Blacks name unchanged team for second Test against France in Wellington

Coach Steve Hansen urges his team to improve on 41-point opening win.


01:53
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

Governance of 90 Mile Beach in limbo due to 'embarrassing' tribal stoush

Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.

01:18
Phil Goff, however, denied the claims but says he takes the allegations seriously.

'It's just not acceptable' – group of Auckland councillors accuse Mayor of not acting on culture of bullying in his office

Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 