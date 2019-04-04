TODAY |

Person critically injured in Hāwera crash

A person has been critically injured after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Hāwera in South Taranaki.

The police say the crash happened about 10.50am at the intersection of Princes Street and Glover Road.

They say a helicopter was dispatched from New Plymouth and the road is closed, with diversions in place.

St John said it took two seriously injured patients to Waikato Hospital, following a two-car crash near Te Aroha in eastern Waikato.

The police say they were alerted to the crash on Stanley Road South just after 10am.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
