Person critically injured in Hāwera crash

A person has been critically injured after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Hāwera in South Taranaki.

The police say the crash happened about 10.50am at the intersection of Princes Street and Glover Road.

They say a helicopter was dispatched from New Plymouth and the road is closed, with diversions in place.

St John said it took two seriously injured patients to Waikato Hospital, following a two-car crash near Te Aroha in eastern Waikato.