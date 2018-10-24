Person critically injured during workplace incident in Auckland CBD

One person has been critically injured following a workplace incident in the Auckland CBD.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person was working on a site outside Countdown on Quay Street when the incident occurred, 1 NEWS understands.

Two ambulances were called to the scene at around 3.15pm, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.



The person has since been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.



Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were also called to the scene.