Person critically injured during workplace incident in Auckland CBD

One person has been critically injured following a workplace incident in the Auckland CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS
The person was working on a site outside Countdown on Quay Street when the incident occurred, 1 NEWS understands.
Two ambulances were called to the scene at around 3.15pm, a St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
The person has since been transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were also called to the scene.
It marks the second workplace incident in Auckland in one day, after one person died in an accident involving a truck at a worksite in South Auckland this afternoon.