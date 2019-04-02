TODAY |

Person critically injured after hit by own car in Auckland

Questions surround an incident where a person was critically injured after being hit by their own car in Auckland this morning.

Emergency services responded to this incident on Preston Road, Otara, shortly after 8am.

There were no other vehicles or people involved, police said in a statement.

The driver has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit is investigating and Worksafe has been notified.

Part of the road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Ferguson Road and Capstick Road.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS
