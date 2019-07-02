TODAY |

Person critically injured after collision with bus in Auckland CBD

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

One person is in critical condition following a collision with a bus in the Auckland CBD.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Queen Street at 10.05pm, police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition. 

Police said the road is blocked and diversions are in place on Victoria Street West and Albert Street, and Queen Street and Durham Street.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.  

Collision between bus and pedestrian in Auckland CBD
Collision between bus and pedestrian in Auckland CBD Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for deadly nerve agent sarin
2
Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Atu Moli and Luke Jacobson were included in the 39-man squad to face Argentina and South Africa.
Sevu Reece headlines four debutants named in All Blacks squad for Rugby Championship
3
An eyetwitness provided this footage to 1 NEWS.
Flow of wastewater into Lake Taupō halted after water main break, permanent repairs to take 'a number of weeks'
4
What do you do when your home is deemed unsafe, and the reason for it, and the only way to fix it, are completely out of your control?
Fair Go: Neighbour's 'mancave' hole leaves Dunedin homeowners feeling unsafe
5
Coco Gauff took down the 39-year-old five-time champion in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Fifteen-year-old breaks down on court moments after beating idol Venus Williams in opening round of Wimbledon
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:10
At the moment financial help for multiple births is capped at triplets.

Timaru quads' local MP makes bid for more help for family

Two men arrested in Port of Tauranga after 25kgs ephedrine found strapped to their bodies
02:25
1 NEWS has obtained video showing police visiting the family after anti-Islam leaflets were spread around a supermarket car park

Family says rights have been infringed as police crack down on distribution of offensive material
04:20
Photo driver licences were introduced to New Zealand in 1999, but what happens when there’s no photo to see?

Fair Go: Faded photo on driver licence has agencies on edge