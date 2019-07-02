Person critically injured after collision with bus in Auckland CBD

One person is in critical condition following a collision with a bus in the Auckland CBD.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Victoria Street West and Queen Street at 10.05pm, police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the road is blocked and diversions are in place on Victoria Street West and Albert Street, and Queen Street and Durham Street.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.