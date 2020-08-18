Person with Covid-19 visited Auckland Pak'nSave numerous times over nine-day period

A person with Covid-19 visited an Auckland Pak’nSave numerous times over a nine-day period according to the Director-General of Health.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlined details of two new Auckland locations that are known to have been visited by someone with Covid-19 recently.

The details are:

Pak’nSave Apirana Ave Glen Innes on July 31 10:09am then multiple visits until August 8 at 10:10am.

Mt Roskill Primary School for a 24 hour period beginning at 1:40pm on August 11.

Dr Bloomfield says the locations have been cleaned and there is no reason to avoid them.

Anyone who has visited the locations between these dates experiencing symptoms should call their GP or Healthline.

Of the 13 new cases announced today, Dr Bloomfield said 12 of the new cases are linked to the Auckland cluster, and one is still under investigation but is believed to be linked to the cluster.

Ninety-eight people from the cluster, made up of 44 confirmed cases and their household contacts, have been moved into managed isolation.

Meanwhile, there are now six people in being treated in hospital with the virus. There are two at Auckland Hospital and four at Middlemore Hospital. None are in intensive care.