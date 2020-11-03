Person with Covid-19 taken from quarantine hotel to Auckland hospital

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community today, the Ministry of Health says.

One person who was staying at Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility and who has Covid-19 was transferred to Auckland City Hospital yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

During the patient’s transfer from Jet Park Hotel, the Ministry of Health said it was deemed a health worker’s use of PPE “did not fully meet agreed protocols”.

This health worker is being asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms as a precaution.

“While the risk has been assessed as low, as a precautionary measure the health worker has now been classified as a casual contact and has been asked to monitor symptoms. They will be automatically tested in seven days’ time.”

This means there are now two people with Covid-19 in Auckland's hospitals. The other is the UN worker from Fiji who remains in ICU in Middlemore hospital.

One new case was reported at the border today. This person arrived on August 4 via the United Arab Emirates. Their full travel history is still being determined. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

There is also one additional historical case to report in MIQ today. This person arrived in New Zealand on July 26 from the UK via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive for Covid-19 on day six of their stay in an Auckland MIQ facility as a contact of another case.

Since January 1, there have been 115 historical cases, out of a total of 707 cases.

Five previously reported Covid-19 cases have now recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 25.

Two cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday have been reclassified as “under investigation”. These have been removed from the country’s case totals. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic to 2524.

Yesterday, labs processed 6184 Covid-19 tests. To date, the country’s labs have processed 2.51 million tests.

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2.91 million registered users.

Poster scans have reached 318.4 million and users have created 12,5 million manual diary entries.

In the past 24 hours to midday yesterday, posters have been scanned 567,020 times.

Yesterday, there was one new Covid-19 case reported at the border.

Vaccine roll-out

More than 2.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date — an increase of about 40,000 from yesterday. Of these, 1.31 million are first doses and nearly 800,000 are second doses.

More than 117,000 Māori have received their first dose of the vaccine. This is an increase of about 2000 since yesterday. Of the group, around 74,000 have also had their second dose.

Nearly 80,000 doses have been administered to Pasifika, an increase of about 2000 since yesterday. Of these people, around 50,000 have also received their second doses.

Returnees from Australia

The Health Ministry continues to urge anyone who has returned to New Zealand from Queensland since Monday, July 26 to check the locations of interest on the Queensland Health website.

Contact tracing staff have also identified 2995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30. They are currently legally required to isolate until they return a negative day three test.

Of the group, 2817 have so far returned a negative test; six have returned overseas and don’t need to be followed up, and 91 have been given a medical exemption from testing.